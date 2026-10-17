Unstoppable Barca thrash Betis to extend perfect start

Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder #20 Daniel Olmo celebrates scoring his team’s fifth goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Betis and FC Barcelona at La Cartuja stadium in Seville on October 17, 2026. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP)

Hansi Flick’s dominant Barcelona routed 10-man Real Betis 5-2 on Saturday to return five points clear at the top of La Liga.

Teenage winger Lamine Yamal scored a brilliant goal for the Spanish champions, with Rodri, Gabriel Jesus, Eric Garcia and Dani Olmo also finding the net at La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

Betis, third, had Facundo Bernal sent off for a headbutt on Yamal early in the second half of a pulsating clash.

Barca set a new club record for victories at the start of a league campaign and equalled the all-time record of nine, set by Real Madrid in the 1968/69 season.

Flick’s side boast 11 wins from 11 games across all competitions.

“Once again the team has shown its attacking potential, but it’s also true we’re giving quite a bit away, and that’s probably where the improvement has to come from too,” Rodri told DAZN.

Earlier Atletico, second, snatched a late 1-0 win at Espanyol and are five points behind Barca, while Betis are eight points adrift of the leaders and Real Madrid, fourth, host Sevilla on Sunday.

Betis rested several players, including key midfielder Isco, ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Feyenoord.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side still gave Barca a stern test, after the Catalan giants went ahead through a sensational Yamal strike in the 10th minute.

The 19-year-old turned sharply on the edge of the box to escape Bernal and then exquisitely curled into the top corner.

“(It was) an incredible goal, we’ve got used to him doing this lately, I have to say,” added Rodri.

“In the end, players like that make the difference. But I try to focus on the other things he brings… (like) hard work, a lot of solidarity with the team, understanding the game and where he could find space.”

– Defensive flaws –

Despite their irresistible attacking play, Barca’s clear weakness under Flick has been their defence and Betis were level before the half-hour mark.

A corner came all the way through the box and was recycled by Pablo Fornals, who crossed for Valentin Gomez to head home, getting in front of Barca defender Xavi Espart.

Former Manchester City midfielder Rodri put Barca back in front with a header from a corner, before Giovani Lo Celso thought he had equalised in spectacular fashion for the hosts.

However the Argentine midfielder’s long-range goal was ruled out for a handball by Cucho Hernandez earlier in the move, much to Betis’ chagrin.

Jesus extended Barca’s lead six minutes into the second half from Yamal’s cut-back, moments after having another goal ruled out for offside.

Ez Abde immediately pulled one back for Betis during a wild spell, and in the aftermath they were reduced to 10 men when Bernal was sent off for a headbutt on Yamal, who was booked for his part in a confrontation between several players from both sides.

Barca added their fourth when Pau Cubarsi nodded the ball across to Garcia to pounce from close range.

It was the eighth time this season Flick’s free-scoring side have scored four goals or more in a match.

The coach brought Raphinha on as a substitute after the Brazilian missed the previous two matches with an injury problem, taking off Yamal to prevent a potential further card and suspension for the Clasico next weekend.

First comes the matter of a visit to the French capital on Tuesday to face reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain, which promises to be a thrilling match.

Substitute Olmo finished the match off with a neat finish from the edge of the box as Betis backed off to allow Barca’s attention to turn to Europe.

Betis defender Hector Bellerin said there were a “couple of unfair decisions” that went against his side but he was pleased with the team’s efforts against his former club.

“Facing a team like this, with this quality, we stood up to them until the final minutes,” Bellerin told DAZN.

“We showed that with 11 players we’re able to compete against the best.”