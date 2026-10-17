Jonathan, Dangote demands jobs, non-kinetic approach to defeat insecurity

**Urges Revisit of Almajiri Schools for Vulnerable Children.

By Kingsley Omonobi

Former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan and Africa’s wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote, on Saturday called for greater investment in job creation and social development as part of efforts to tackle terrorism and other forms of insecurity in Nigeria.

This is as Jonathan called for a revisit of the Almajiri education system, which he pioneered during his administration to halt the tendency of vulnerable youths being recruited for criminal activities, noting that the Great Green Wall project introduced to keep youths gainfully employed in agriculture should also be revisited.

The duo spoke at the public presentation of the book, “Beyond the Bullets: Policing Terrorism in a Democratic System”, written by a former Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar.

Represented by his former Chief of Staff, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, Jonathan said the Almajiri schools programme was designed to equip young people with skills beyond religious education and enable them to contribute to national development.

“My administration engaged in the establishment of Almajiri schools, aimed at providing skills to millions of youth population beyond religious education only,” he said.

Jonathan disclosed that the initiative was intended to help young people earn a living while reducing the number of youths available for recruitment into violent crime.

He also said the Great Green Wall project had the potential to address desertification, support agriculture and create employment.

“We also engaged in the Great Green Wall project, which, apart from arresting desertification and making more fertile land available for crop farming and animal husbandry, had the potential of providing employment for hundreds of thousands,” he said.

While urging the government to revisit both programmes, he added, “I therefore use this opportunity to call on government to revisit and review these programmes.”

He said terrorism is a national and global challenge that required sustained commitment and cooperation across successive administrations.

His words, “The fight against terrorism is not the responsibility of one administration or the other. It is a continuing national and global challenge that requires sustained commitment, institutional learning, and cooperation across successive governments and generations.

In his remarks, Alhaji Aliko Dangote called on the government and private sector to work together to create jobs and stimulate economic growth, arguing that military force alone could not eliminate terrorism.

“If you don’t create jobs, it’s difficult to fight terrorism and get it out of the way,” he said.

He noted that entrepreneurs had a responsibility to partner with the government by investing in businesses that could generate employment and prosperity.

“On our own side as entrepreneurs, we have to partner with the government, create jobs, create growth, and also prosperity, and that will help when they are also fighting with force,” he said.

Dangote disclosed that combining economic opportunities with security operations could help Nigeria overcome terrorism, banditry and other forms of violent crime.

“If you use these two things, we will get rid of terrorism, banditry, and the rest,” he said.

He cited the economic cost of the conflict in the Northeast, saying a UNICEF report put the cumulative national economic loss at about $100bn since the conflict began.

“But personally, I believe when you look at the agricultural side of the country and other things, this is more than $100 billion by far.

While urging Nigerians to support efforts to address insecurity rather than leave the responsibility to the government alone, he said, “Fighting terrorism is not only for the government alone; it’s our collective responsibility.”

“What we need to do is to join hands with the government in fighting this menace, because it is a collective responsibility on all of us.”

In his remarks, IGP MD Abubakar said the fight against terrorism must not undermine democratic principles, human rights and the rule of law.

Abubakar said the central message of his book was that the fight against terrorism should combine effective security operations with fairness, accountability and respect for human dignity.

“This book insists on a vital point that I learned in service. Fighting terrorism should never mean treating the whole community as suspects.

He warned that excessive use of power could damage the relationship between security agencies and the communities they were meant to protect.

“When fear becomes policy, discrimination becomes security.

He stressed that democratic institutions, including the courts, legislature, media and civil society, should not be regarded as obstacles to national security.

“They are the ground rails that prevent security from becoming domination,” he said.

According to him, “Effective counterterrorism required coordination among security agencies, intelligence gathering, accountability and respect for the law.

“Democracies must answer violence with process.

He disclosed that justice remained central to democratic security, insisting that investigations must be credible, evidence tested and victims heard.

He added that governments needed coordination, security agencies required adequate capability and funding, communities needed trust, courts needed evidence, and citizens deserved transparency.

Dignitaries present at the occasion include Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State and Mr Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State; Dr Bukola Saraki, former Senate President; Inspector General of Police IGP Olatunji Disu; Senator Ireti Kingibe; and Gen Aliyu Gusau, former National Security Adviser, among others.