Abuja stands still for Asiri’s ‘Open Secret’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, last weekend, played host to some of the hottest talents around the country as Asiricomedy, real names, Damilare Oluwasegun, held his ‘Open Secret’ comedy concert at the Transcorp Hiton convention hall.

A gathering of Abuja’s elite. The event had A-list comedians like Taooma, Damola, Mc Dee, Mc Monica etc and climaxed with a stellar performance from music star, 9ice.

The event was a proof of Asiricomedy’s penchant for excellence all through the event as attendees described the event as a show of creative excellence. The comedy extravaganza with a musical twist, took Abuja by storm on November 19, with guests treated to rib cracking comedy and music performances.

According to Asiricomedy, hosting his debut show in Abuja was a testament to his dedication to delivering top-notch entertainment. He said, “While the Lagos edition left my audience in stitches and craving more, I promised to surpass expectations with this Abuja edition.

“Planning was hectic because Abuja was a new turf for me but the results we got is enough consolation. We have gotten so many testimonies that we have decided to keep the date for next year’s edition”.

Asked what he was planning next, he said, “Open secret in London is next. Our people in the United Kingdom have called us and we will answer. A lot is planned for 2024. In January, I will be hosting a ‘Humorality masterclass’, the last one was in 2019 that saw us release several master of ceremonies into the market place and they are all soaring at the moment. We are set for another one this time round, God willing.

Asiricomedy has made a name for himself in the Nigerian entertainment scene as a master of comedy. His unique blend of wit, humor, and social commentary has earned him a dedicated fan base across the country. ‘Open Secret’ is his brainchild, a comedy show that pulls back the curtain on life’s funny and sometimes absurd secrets.

He also hinted that his recorded comedy specials are primed to hit streaming channels soon.