With Diri’s first term performance, we’ll win Bayelsa poll – PDP

Diri

By Clifford Ndujihe

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri’s performance in the last three and half years as very impressive boasting that based on achievements, the party would win the November 11 governorship election.

The party’s National Vice Chairman (South South), Chief Dan Orbih,stated this when he led the zonal working committee on a solidarity visit to Governor, yesterday.

A statement by the governor’s spokesman, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted Orbih as saying that the party was impressed that Diri had been inaugurating projects while campaigning for re-election.

According to him, the national and zonal leadership of the PDP were not only proud of his achievements but were also comfortable with him as the party’s flag-bearer in the November 11 election.

He said: “We, members of the PDP South-South Working Committee, came to show our solidarity with the performing governor of Bayelsa State.

“We have watched with great admiration your campaigns. Some governors campaign for their second tenure telling the people what they want to do. But your campaign is laced with commissioning of projects and flagging off new ones. It is very uncommon and we want to congratulate you.

“For us in the South-South, we are very proud of you and your achievements. You are indeed a miracle governor. God has again shown His hand that with His support, you can even go into the election without an opponent.”

The PDP zonal leader stressed that with Diri’s performance in office and considering the fact that the South-South is the stronghold of the party, victory was assured for the governor.

Responding, Governor Diri said the PDP was sure of victory as there was no basis for comparison between his first term and that of one of his opponents, Chief Timipre Sylva, who had also governed the state for five years.

Diri also stated that his developmental imprints were visible in the community of the APC candidate where in sharp contrast, his opponent had nothing to campaign with even in his hometown.

He said even if the APC candidate was not contending with the constitutional issue of tenure, he was sure the election would still be won by the PDP.

Diri said: “The commitment of our people and what they stand for as far as this election is concerned is very clear. So we are home and dry even if they go into the election with the law against them.

“We went to his hometown and inaugurated a road. So I do not know when he gets to his village, what he will inaugurate there. The paradox is such that there is no way to compare his five years to our just about four years even when we lost one year to COVID-19 during the lockdown in 2020.”

The governor thanked the zonal working committee for the visit, urging them to close ranks in order to have a formidable house going into the election.