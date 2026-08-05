List of UK companies that offer visa sponsorship to foreign workers

The UK continues to attract skilled professionals from around the world in 2026, but recent immigration changes have made securing a sponsored job more competitive.

Higher salary requirements, tougher English-language rules and tighter restrictions on eligible occupations mean foreign workers need to be more selective when searching for UK jobs with visa sponsorship.

For international applicants looking to work in the UK, here are four major employers that offer visa sponsorship for eligible positions.

1. NHS

Sector: Public

Visa sponsorship: Yes, for eligible roles

Routes: Skilled Worker and Health and Care Worker visas

The National Health Service remains one of the UK’s biggest employers and a major source of sponsored employment for international workers.

The NHS recruits professionals across healthcare, technology and other specialist areas, with doctors, nurses, allied health professionals and IT specialists among those who may find eligible opportunities.

However, applicants should note that overseas recruitment for care workers and senior care workers was closed in July 2025. The Health and Care Worker route remains available for eligible healthcare professionals.

2. Tesco

Sector: Private

Visa sponsorship: Yes, for eligible roles

Route: Skilled Worker visa

Tesco is one of the UK’s largest private-sector employers and offers opportunities across technology, logistics, data, management and other specialist areas.

While most entry-level retail positions do not qualify for Skilled Worker sponsorship, international applicants may find eligible opportunities in highly skilled areas.

Candidates must meet the relevant salary, occupation and immigration requirements before they can qualify for sponsorship.

3. Amazon UK

Sector: Private

Visa sponsorship: Yes, for eligible roles

Route: Skilled Worker visa

Amazon has a large presence across the UK and employs workers in areas including software engineering, cloud computing, technology, logistics and operations.

The company continues to invest heavily in its UK operations, creating opportunities across different parts of its business.

For foreign workers, sponsorship is generally linked to eligible professional and highly skilled positions, with applicants required to meet the applicable salary and occupation requirements.

4. BT Group

Sector: Private

Visa sponsorship: Yes, for eligible technical roles

Route: Skilled Worker visa

BT Group remains an important employer for professionals working in telecommunications and technology.

Despite efforts to streamline its workforce, the company continues to recruit for specialist positions in areas such as cybersecurity, engineering, artificial intelligence and IT.

International graduates and experienced professionals may find sponsorship opportunities where their qualifications, occupation and salary meet the requirements of the Skilled Worker route.

What foreign workers should know

Being employed by a company that sponsors work visas does not automatically guarantee sponsorship. Sponsorship depends on the specific job, and applicants must meet the UK’s immigration requirements.

Foreign workers should check the employer’s current vacancies, confirm that the position is eligible for sponsorship and ensure they meet the required salary and skill thresholds before applying.

Vanguard News