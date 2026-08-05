Canada lists 7 pathways to becoming a Canadian citizen in 2026

Canada

Canada offers several pathways through which people can acquire or apply for Canadian citizenship, ranging from birth and family connections to permanent residence, adoption and special provisions.

For immigrants hoping to settle permanently in the country, citizenship is generally the final stage of the immigration journey, following permanent residence and meeting the country’s citizenship requirements.

Here are some pathways to Canadian citizenship.

1. Citizenship by birth in Canada

People born in Canada are generally Canadian citizens from birth, although there are limited exceptions.

This means that being born on Canadian soil can provide a direct route to citizenship, regardless of the parents’ nationality or immigration status in most circumstances.

2. Citizenship by descent

People born outside Canada may already be Canadian citizens if they have a Canadian parent and meet the applicable citizenship-by-descent rules.

Canada changed its citizenship-by-descent rules in December 2025, expanding and clarifying eligibility for certain people born abroad to Canadian parents.

3. Citizenship through naturalisation

Naturalisation is the main route through which immigrants who are permanent residents become Canadian citizens.

Applicants generally need to have permanent resident status and have been physically present in Canada for at least 1,095 days during the five years before applying.

Applicants must also meet other requirements, which can include filing income taxes when required, demonstrating language ability for applicants within the applicable age range, passing the citizenship test and taking the citizenship oath.

4. Citizenship for permanent-resident minors

Children under 18 who are permanent residents can also apply for Canadian citizenship.

The requirements depend on the child’s circumstances, including whether they have a Canadian parent or whether their parent is applying for citizenship at the same time.

5. Citizenship through adoption

A person born outside Canada who is adopted by a Canadian citizen may be eligible to obtain Canadian citizenship through the direct grant process for adopted people.

The adoption must meet the requirements under Canadian citizenship law, and additional conditions can apply depending on the circumstances.

6. Citizenship after immigrating through adoption

Another option for an adopted child is to first immigrate to Canada as a permanent resident.

After becoming a permanent resident, the child can later qualify for citizenship through the regular citizenship process if the applicable requirements are met.

7. Citizenship for certain stateless people

Canada also has a special citizenship grant for certain people born outside the country to a Canadian parent who have been stateless throughout their lives.

Applicants must meet specific conditions, including requirements relating to their age and physical presence in Canada.

Permanent residence remains important for many immigrants

For most immigrants who are not already Canadian citizens through birth, descent or another special provision, obtaining permanent residence is an important step toward citizenship.

After meeting the required physical-presence period and other eligibility conditions, a permanent resident may apply for citizenship.

The Canadian government recommends that prospective applicants check the specific requirements that apply to their circumstances before submitting an application, as citizenship rules can differ depending on how a person obtained or may qualify for Canadian citizenship.