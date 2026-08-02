Thugs injure 10 PDP members in Ebonyi, as party seeks security probe

…PDP condemns attack on members, journalists; APC denies involvement

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

ABAKALIKI — At least 10 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were injured after unidentified hoodlums attacked a political gathering in Ikwuator Idembia, Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The victims were reportedly receiving treatment in various hospitals following the incident, which occurred during a rally organised to welcome a former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ifeanyi Nworie, into the PDP.

According to eyewitnesses, the event was initially scheduled to hold at a village square but was disrupted by the attackers. The gathering was subsequently relocated to Nworie’s private residence, where the assailants allegedly followed and attacked participants.

Witnesses said plastic chairs, canopies, a public address system and other property were damaged during the incident.

It was also alleged that journalists travelling to cover the event were attacked on their way to the venue.

Reacting to the incident, the Ebonyi State chapter of the PDP condemned the attacks on its members and journalists, describing them as a threat to democratic participation.

Addressing journalists, the state Chairman of the party, Chukwuma Igwe, alleged that PDP members had faced repeated intimidation in recent weeks and called on security agencies to investigate the incident.

He urged the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Armed Forces and other security agencies to ensure the protection of all political parties and guarantee a level playing field ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“We call on all security agencies to uphold their constitutional responsibility of protecting all Nigerians and ensuring that every citizen of Ebonyi State is free to exercise his or her civic and political rights,” Igwe said.

He added that the PDP would not be intimidated and urged party members to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

The PDP chairman also appealed to the Ebonyi State Government to uphold democratic principles, stressing that no individual or group has a monopoly on violence.

Meanwhile, the APC denied any involvement in the attack.

The Ebonyi State Chairman of the party, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, described the APC as a peaceful party and rejected allegations linking it to the incident.

According to him, individuals dissatisfied with Nworie’s political decisions may have been responsible for the attack.

“Our governor does not support violence, and APC members have been advised to conduct themselves peacefully,” Emegha said.

He added that the party had no reason to sponsor violence and insisted that the APC was not connected with the incident.

The attack also reportedly targeted journalists travelling in an official vehicle belonging to the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

According to accounts from those affected, the assailants allegedly attempted to vandalise the vehicle and were prevented from causing further damage when the driver drove away from the scene.

The journalists further alleged that one of the individuals at the scene warned them against returning to the community.

The police had yet to issue an official statement on the incident as of the time of filing this report.