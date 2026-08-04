Ebonyi LG Poll: APC begins campaign, urges peaceful mobilisation

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State has commenced its campaign for the August 22 local government and councillorship elections, urging party supporters to embrace peaceful electioneering, grassroots mobilisation and increased collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The call was made during the flag-off of the party’s campaign in Ikwo Local Government Area, where Governor Francis Nwifuru, represented by Deputy Governor Patricia Obila, formally presented the party’s flag to the APC chairmanship candidate for Ikwo LGA, Henry Chidi Nwode, and his running mate.

Obila described the APC candidates as “tested, trusted and marketable,” urging supporters to embark on issue-based campaigns and avoid actions capable of undermining the peaceful conduct of the elections.

“As we present these candidates today, it is your responsibility to go into every community and market them. They are the best products in the field. Do not be distracted by negative propaganda because APC has presented competent candidates who will deliver quality leadership at the grassroots,” she said.

The deputy governor commended the outgoing Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area, Barrister Sunday Nwankwo, for promoting peace, unity and development in the council, noting that his administration had provided a foundation for the incoming leadership.

Earlier, Chairman of the occasion and former Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Martin Elechi, urged political actors to conduct their campaigns peacefully and respect citizens’ constitutional rights to associate with political parties of their choice.

“We are not here to fight anybody. Every citizen has the constitutional right to belong to any political party. Nobody should intimidate or attack another because of political differences. Let us conduct ourselves lawfully and peacefully throughout this campaign period,” Elechi said.

He expressed confidence in the APC’s chances of victory, citing the popularity of Governor Nwifuru’s administration, but cautioned supporters against violence and actions capable of disrupting public order.

The Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Moses Odunwa, urged party members to support APC candidates, saying the party remained united and prepared for victory. He also encouraged residents to participate actively in the electoral process.

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Comrade Chinedu Ogah, described the event as the beginning of wider political mobilisation across the state and urged eligible voters to obtain and safeguard their PVCs.

“Every vote will count. I urge our people to get their PVCs ready ahead of the August 22 council election,” Ogah said.

The APC State Chairman, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, thanked the people of Ikwo for their support, saying the party enjoyed strong acceptance across the local government.

“There is no opposition here. We have come to appreciate the people of Ikwo for standing firmly with the APC,” Emegha said.

Speaking on behalf of members of the State Executive Council, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Ben Odoh, reaffirmed the commitment of commissioners to Governor Nwifuru’s administration, describing Ikwo as an APC stronghold.

“Ikwо is APC and APC is Ikwo. We are united behind Governor Nwifuru and our candidates,” Odoh said.

The Director-General of the APC Local Government Campaign Council for Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, Ambassador Franklin Ogbuewu, expressed confidence in the party’s prospects, saying there was “no vacancy until 2031.”

The Executive Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Area, Barrister Sunday Nwankwo, said the choice of Ikwo as the venue for the flag-off demonstrated the confidence reposed in the people of the area.

He attributed the APC’s popularity to Governor Nwifuru’s developmental efforts and assured that Ikwo residents would deliver overwhelming support for the party.

Receiving the party’s flag, APC chairmanship candidate for Ikwo LGA, Henry Chidi Nwode, thanked the governor, party leadership and residents for the confidence placed in him.

Nwode described his emergence as a call to greater service, promising to run an inclusive, transparent and people-oriented administration if elected.

He pledged to prioritise rural infrastructure, youth and women empowerment, healthcare, education, agricultural development and improved security through collaboration with community leaders.

“I deeply appreciate the confidence our governor and the APC family have reposed in me. I will not betray this trust. If elected, I will operate an open-door administration anchored on accountability, inclusiveness and service to the people,” he said.

Nwode assured supporters that he would embark on vigorous grassroots campaigns across the local government while promoting issue-based politics ahead of the August 22 council election.