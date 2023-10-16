Win over Mozambique morale booster for Super Eagles — NFF

The General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mohammed Sanusi has hailed the Super Eagles for their victory over Mozambique, saying it is, indeed, a morale booster for the team.

Goals by Terem Moffi, Frank Onyeka and Moses Simon steered Nigeria to a 3-2 victory over 10-man Mozambique in their second international friendly on Monday.

The Super Eagles were held to a 2-2 draw in their first friendly game against the Green Falcons of Saudi Arabia at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao in Portugal.

The win against the Mambas of Mozambique in the Portuguese city was the first for the Super Eagles in a friendly match in 55 months as the last time Nigeria won was way back in March 2019.

This was when Paul Onuachu’s first minute goal accounted for the defeat of seven-time African champions Egypt at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Sanusi said that the Super Eagles’ victory over the Mambas was vital as it had established a winning mentality for the team ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“The win over Mozambique is a good one and of course we are happy we have won.

“It is also a morale booster for the team as they begin preparations for both the World Cup qualifiers as well as the AFCON,” he said.

The NFF Scribe noted that the players invited had proved themselves and showed that their invitation was not a fluke.

He said the NFF was satisfied with their performance and had seen that it was not a mistake for the coach to have invited them.

“These are some of the positives and reasons for organising friendly matches such as these.

“It is not just about winning but more about trying out the players we intend to use in the upcoming tournaments.

“Players could be good but when they come to play with other players they actually don’t gel together.

“But we have seen that these players that came for the first time have been able to integrate and play very well as a team,” he said.

The Super Eagles will begin their World Cup qualifying campaign against Lesotho and Zimbabwe on Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 respectively.

The three-time African champions will then head for the 34th AFCON taking place in Cote d’Ivoire from Jan. 13 to Feb. 11. 2024