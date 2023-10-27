Why we organise digital training for girls — NGO

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to empower girl child, a non-governmental organisation, Women Connect, organized a digital training in Lagos for young girls between the ages of 7-16, in commemoration of this year’s International Day of The Girl Child.

The Founder, Women Connect, Oyinlola Sale, stated that the platform was established to inspire, empower and inform women. “Like the saying goes, you train a girl child and you train a nation. Girls are the future of the world and we need to train them to be independent leaders that will make the world a better place. That is what inspired us to create the Girl Child Empowerment Programme in partnership with Devnaija Academy Ltd.

Sale stated that it is imperative to train these girls to embrace tech skills like coding and robotics, because that is the direction in which the world is gradually gravitating towards.

About 100 children were trained both physically and virtually during the programme.

According to her, it was an opportunity for them to gain this tech skills that would enable them to work anywhere in the world in the future.

Sale urged parents to be open to the latest developments happening in the world and key into it once they are available, to be able to train their girls very well.

She further advised the government to protect the girl child by stopping underage marriage and ensure that girls get quality education most especially in rural areas.

Also speaking, the CEO of Devnaija Academy Limited, Ogunbiyi Elizabeth, highlighted more on the essence of the programme, which she said, is to empower and inspire young girls by introducing them to the world of coding and robotics. “We believe that every girl deserves the opportunity to explore and excel in this technological driven world”.

Ogunbiyi stated that for the improvement of the education of the girl child, the government can implement various measures and policies to ensure equal access, opportunities, and a conducive learning environment.

She recommended some measures which include equal access to education, including those in rural and underserved areas. Build and maintain schools, provide transportation, and remove barriers that hinder girls’ attendance and participation.

She urged the government to provide scholarships, grants, and financial incentives to encourage the enrollment and continued education of girls, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds. “This helps to alleviate the financial burden on families and promotes higher education levels”.

She equally stated that the government should

Integrate technology into the education system and ensure that girls have access to digital resources and training. Then, promote digital literacy to prepare girls for the tech-driven world and enhance their learning experience.

Other suggestions on how to improve the education of a girl child which she mentioned include collaborating with NGOs and international partners to leverage additional resources, knowledge, and expertise to support girls’ education initiatives.

On whether digital age has made or mare the young ones, she said, the digital age has had a dual impact on young individuals, making both positive advancements and presenting challenges.

“Here’s an overview of how the digital age has influenced the youth. They include, positive impact which has provided access to Information and knowledge and educational resources.

Young people can learn about various subjects, cultures, and ideas, promoting a global perspective. It has enhanced communication and connectivity, innovative learning methods.Digital technology has revolutionized the way young people learn. Interactive apps, e-learning platforms, and educational games make learning engaging, interactive, and tailored to individual needs”, she added.

She equally mention the challenges and negative impact. “They are digital addiction and overuse, cyber bullying and online harassment, fake news which can misguide and misinform young individuals.

“Teaching critical thinking and media literacy is essential to navigate the digital landscape, she added.