Shipping: Maritime Workers begin nationwide strike Oct. 30

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, Wednesday, said members would resume the suspended strike in the shipping sector of the nation’s economy from October 30.

The President-General, Mr Adewale Adeyanju, in a statement through the Union’s Head of Media, Mr John Kennedy Ikemefuna, Head of Media, said the directive became necessary due to the unwillingness of the shipping companies’ representative toward the negotiation of a minimum standard condition of service for the sector.

Recall that the former Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo’s intervention necessitated the suspension of the indefinite strike action billed for June 5.

Adeyanju said “A technical committee comprising of the union and shipping employers was also inaugurated by the minister to harmonise the union’s demands after three meetings held could not resolve the protracted Minimum Standard Condition of Service issue with the union.

“It is worthy of note also that when a truce was almost in sight, the representatives of the shipping employers at the negotiation table began to develop a lackadaisical attitude toward the entire exercise.

“This gave them away as lacking the mandate to take decisions; their cold feet on the matter subsequently led to the collapse of the negotiation.”

He noted that the shipping branch of the union would commence the suspended indefinite action throughout the nation’s port formations after the expiration of the renewed seven-day ultimatum issued.

“The other three branches of the union, namely: Nigerian Ports Authority, dockworkers, and the seafarers will in solidarity join their colleagues in the strike action,” Adeyanju