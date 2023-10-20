Recruitment Exercise: Nigerian Army seeks Delta Govt’s support

The Nigerian Army has called for the support and cooperation of Delta State Government on the recruitment of its citizens into the military.



Brig. Gen. T. G. Mackintosh, who led a delegation during a sensitization visit to the Secretary to the Delta State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, in Asaba on Friday, said the visit was at the instance of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Taoreed Lagbaja.

He said the army was worried that Delta and Rivers states had failed to fill up 60 percent of their quota in the last two recruitment exercises.

“We are here to sensitise our brothers and sisters to join the military, basically starting with the 86th Regular Recruitment.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. T. A. Lagbaja, while examining the past recruitment exercise for last two years, observed that two states in the South-South, Rivers and Delta, could not meet up with 60 percent of their quotas.

“So, we are here on his directive to come talk to our brothers and sisters to join the military. The military is open to everyone that lives in Nigeria and that is why it is called the Nigerian Army.

“If we don’t join now, in the future, we will not see our people at the top echelon of the army, and by then, we will be shouting that we are being marginalised.

“For every intake, every state has a quota and if you don’t fill up that quota, they will not bring somebody from other states to fill that slot.

“And that is why we are here to appeal to our brothers and sisters to join the army. All they need is they should be Nigerians from Delta State; they should be mentally and physically fit and must be between the ages of 18 and 26, while for those that are already midwives and nurses, the Army has extended their age brackets to 30 years.

“With just 4 credits and a height of 1.68m and of 1.65m for the male and female, one is eligible. The exercise ought to have ended on October 20 but the Chief of Army Staff has graciously extended it to October 27.”

He said that in addition to the required 4 credits, tradesmen such as carpenters, drivers and mechanics must also have their trade certificates.

Responding, Dr Emu commended the Nigerian Army for the recruitment sensitization exercise, adding that circulars would be sent to Local Governments for further publicity.

“I thank you for this advocay visit and it’s unfortunate that we are not able to meet up with our own quota, despite the hues and cries of unemployment.

“We will send urgent circulars to local government councils for further publicity.

“The military stands for discipline and training and we cannot be on the streets perpetually and it’s a clarion call to all Deltans, especially our able and agile youths who are within this age bracket.

“We have an army of trained and certified tradesmen and we urge them to listen to this important call to join the Nigerian Army,” he stated.