Hull hold Chelsea, Liverpool fail to beat Fulham in Premier League

Chelsea’s Brazilian striker #09 Joao Pedro, Chelsea’s English defender #24 Reece James, Chelsea’s Portuguese midfielder #07 Pedro Neto and Chelsea’s French defender #27 Malo Gusto applauds the fans following the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge in London on September 12, 2026. (Photo by Henry NICHOLLS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Hull held free-scoring Chelsea 2-2 at Stamford Bridge to go third in the Premier League as Liverpool failed to find a way past struggling Fulham in a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

It was a familiar tale for Chelsea as the front three of Morgan Rogers, Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer dazzled, but the Blues were undone by an inability to defend.

In five games against top-flight opposition since Xabi Alonso took charge, Chelsea have scored 16 times and conceded 12.

Hull were the last side in the Premier League to concede, but after three clean sheets they were finally breached when Rogers drilled in at the near post on seven minutes.

Mohamed Belloumi took advantage of Chelsea’s slackness at the back to blast home on the volley after Jorrel Hato got caught under a cross to the back post.

The Algerian winger then put Hull in front with a deflected strike after Emi Martinez failed to deal with a corner.

Pedro drilled a Palmer cross into the top corner to bring Chelsea level just after the hour mark.

But the home side could not find a winner as Hull’s honeymoon back in the Premier League goes on with only defending champions Arsenal and Manchester City above them in the table.

– Fulham fight for Arbeloa –

Liverpool remain unbeaten under Andoni Iraola but there were boos at Anfield after Fulham picked up their first point under Alvaro Arbeloa.

Former Liverpool defender Arbeloa was reportedly fighting for his job after losing his first three league matches since arriving in west London from Real Madrid.

Yet a Liverpool forward line featuring three £100 million ($135 million) players in Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak failed to click against the Cottagers’ leaky defence.

Indeed it was Fulham who had the better chances to take all three points as Gonzalo Garcia missed a glorious opportunity in the first half and Alisson Becker produced a brilliant save to deny Josh King the winner.

Liverpool climb to sixth but could find themselves already six points off the top should Arsenal win at Sunderland later on Saturday.

Aston Villa are rooted in the relegation zone after Nottingham Forest exacted revenge with a 2-1 win at Villa Park.

Villa beat their Midlands rivals in the Europa League semi-finals last season on their way to lifting a first trophy for 30 years.

Many eyebrows were raised at the club record reported £45 million Forest paid Chelsea for Liam Delap after failing to make the grade at Stamford Bridge.

But Delap proved his worth with a long-range strike into the bottom corner to open the scoring.

Alysson levelled with Villa’s first league goal of the season, but Igor Jesus secured Oliver Glasner’s first win as Forest boss.

Glasner’s old club Crystal Palace’s poor start to the campaign continued with a 3-2 home defeat to Ipswich.

The visitors were aided by Axel Disasi’s first half red card as Zian Flemming’s first goal for the Tractor Boys snatched all three points in stoppage time.

Brentford remain unbeaten thanks to Kevin Schade’s double in a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

The Cherries, by contrast, are yet to win in the Premier League under Marco Rose despite leading in all four games.

Tottenham are aiming to kickstart their league season with a first goal and win at home to Everton later.

Manchester United host local rivals City in the pick of Sunday’s action.