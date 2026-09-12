Bamanga Tukur: Nigeria will miss elders’ wisdom — Mark

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Senator David Mark, has mourned the death of former Governor of old Gongola State, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, saying Nigeria will miss the wisdom, experience and counsel of a generation of leaders who devoted their lives to the country.

Mark said Tukur’s death came at a time when the country particularly needed the guidance and experience of its older generation of leaders, describing him as an elder statesman whose influence spanned politics, public administration, business and national development.

In a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the ADC national chairman, Mark described Tukur as a prominent Nigerian whose contributions to the country’s political, administrative and economic development spanned several decades.

Tukur served as governor of the old Gongola State and later as Minister of Industries before becoming national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Mark also highlighted Tukur’s contributions as a businessman and international figure, saying his impact extended beyond partisan politics to national development and institution-building.

He said: “Alhaji Bamanga Tukur belonged to a generation of Nigerians who devoted their lives to the service of the country. His journey through public service, business and politics was remarkable, and his counsel and experience will be greatly missed.”

The ADC chairman said Tukur’s death would be felt not only by his family and the people of Adamawa State but across Nigeria, given his long public service and contributions to the country.

“His death is not only a loss to his family and the people of Adamawa State, but also to Nigeria as a whole. At this difficult moment, we must remember and celebrate the values of service, patriotism and national unity that characterised his long public career,” Mark said.

He commiserated with the Tukur family, the government and people of Adamawa State, as well as the deceased’s associates and political colleagues.

Mark prayed Almighty Allah to forgive Tukur’s shortcomings, grant him eternal rest and give his family the strength to bear the loss.