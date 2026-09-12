Three countries in East Africa where it snows

When people think of snow, Africa may not be the first continent that comes to mind.

However, some of East Africa’s highest mountains have snow, glaciers and ice despite being close to the Equator.

Here are three East African countries where you can find snow at high elevations.

1. Tanzania

Tanzania is home to Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain at 5,895 metres.

The mountain’s summit is covered by snow and ice despite its location close to the Equator. Tanzania’s national parks authority says the Kibo peak, the highest point of Kilimanjaro, is covered by snow throughout the year.

Mount Kilimanjaro is also one of Africa’s most famous natural landmarks, rising dramatically above the surrounding savannah.

2. Kenya

Kenya is home to Mount Kenya, Africa’s second-highest mountain at 5,199 metres.

The mountain straddles the Equator and has glacier-covered summits. UNESCO says Mount Kenya has 12 remnant glaciers, although they are rapidly retreating.

The sight of snow and glaciers on a mountain located on the Equator makes Mount Kenya one of the continent’s most unusual natural attractions.

3. Uganda

Uganda may be better known for its wildlife and tropical landscapes, but its Rwenzori Mountains contain snow and glaciers.

The Rwenzori range includes Mount Margherita, which rises to 5,109 metres and is Africa’s third-highest peak.

UNESCO describes the Rwenzori Mountains as having glaciers and snow-capped mountains just kilometres from the Equator.

The mountains are located in western Uganda near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Why does it snow near the Equator?

The reason is altitude.

Although Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda are located in the tropics, their highest mountains rise several kilometres above sea level. Temperatures fall as altitude increases, allowing snow and ice to survive around the highest peaks.

This means that while most of these countries have warm or tropical climates, visitors climbing their highest mountains can encounter an alpine environment with snow, glaciers and ice.