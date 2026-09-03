How to apply: Nigerian Air Force begins recruitment exercise

The Nigerian Air Force has announced the commencement of its Basic Military Training Course (BMTC) 47/2026 recruitment exercise for suitably qualified Nigerians.

The recruitment exercise begins on Thursday, September 3, 2026, with online registration open to applicants seeking to join the Service as Tradesmen/Women and Non-Tradesmen/Women.

The NAF said the application process is free of charge and advised prospective applicants to carefully review the eligibility requirements and application guidelines before submitting their applications.

Interested candidates are required to apply through the official Nigerian Air Force Recruitment Portal.

The Service urged applicants to rely on the recruitment portal for complete information on the requirements and application process.

The recruitment exercise is part of the NAF’s efforts to enlist qualified Nigerians into the Service through its Basic Military Training Course.

Prospective applicants can access the recruitment portal for full details and application guidelines.

Vanguard News