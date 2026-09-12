Tinubu mourns elder statesman, Bamanga Tukur, described him as man of bold ideas

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of elder statesman, renowned businessman, and former Governor of the old Gongola State, Alhaji Bamanga Muhammad Tukur,.He died at 90 years.

President Tinubu described the passing of Alhaji Tukur, the Tafidan Adamawa, as the end of a remarkable chapter in Nigeria’s political and economic history.

The President said Alhaji Tukur was a towering figure whose distinguished career spanned public administration, governance, industry, politics and pan-African business leadership.

Born on September 15, 1935, Alhaji Tukur rose to national prominence as General Manager of the Nigerian Ports Authority from 1975 to 1982, where he helped modernise port operations and improve Nigeria’s maritime sector.

President Tinubu recalled Tukur’s colourful foray into politics during the Second Republic, which led to his election as Governor of the old Gongola State (now Adamawa and Taraba States) in 1983.

The deceased subsequently distinguished himself in the private sector as Chairman of BHI Holdings and the DADDO Group of Companies, conglomerates with interests in manufacturing, agriculture, logistics and trading, and served as Federal Minister of Industries under the administration of General Sani Abacha from 1993 to 1995.

On the continental stage, Alhaji Tukur was an eloquent champion of Africa’s economic renaissance. As Executive President of the African Business Roundtable and Chairman of the NEPAD Business Group, he was a relentless advocate for intra-African trade, private sector-led growth and sustainable development.

Tukur was the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from March 2012 to January 2014, during which President Tinubu recalls Tukur’s sterling contributions to democracy through enforcing party discipline and building consensus.

According to President Tinubu: “Alhaji Tukur was urbane, generous and deeply rooted in the values of integrity and service that the Adamawa Emirate and the nation hold dear. He was a man of big ideas and bold enterprise who believed in Nigeria’s limitless potential. Nigeria will sorely miss his wise counsel and fatherly guidance.”

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Tukur family, to the Fombina Emirate of Adamawa, the Government and people of Adamawa State, and to the entire political and business communities in Nigeria and across Africa.

President Tinubu prayed that Almighty Allah will forgive Alhaji Tukur’s shortcomings, grant his soul Aljannah Firdaus, and comfort all who mourn this irreparable loss.