NOUN matriculates 18 prison inmates in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), yesterday matriculated 18 inmates of Ogun State command of the Nigerian Correctional Centre.

The ceremony, which took place at Old Abeokuta Correctional Centre, Ibara, Abeokuta, was witnessed by officials of Abeokuta Study Centre of NOUN and officials of the Correctional Centre.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Controller General of Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, charged the matriculated inmates to take the opportunity of the academic programme to equip themselves in their area of choice.

Nababa, who was represented by ACC Oriyemi Taiwo, said the programme is totally free, urging the matriculants to focus on their educational pursuit so that they will be better people in future.

He advised them to enlightened other inmates to embrace one form of training; either education or vocational, so that they would be better formed before leaving the centre and as well be useful to themselves and the society at large.

Nababa re-emphasised that correctional service encourages inmates to upgrade themselves in various aspects of skill acquisition that will benefit their lives and society at large.

Also speaking, the Welfare Officer of Abeokuta Correctional Centre, AbdulAkeem Awesu said, Correctional Centres in Ogun State has 119 inmates studying different courses at Abeouta Study Centre of NOUN.

He added that 162 others had graduated from College of Education.

“In 2018, 44 inmates sat for NECO Examination and all the them came out in flying colours. Since then, inmates have been sitting for NECO Examination at this centre. This year, our target is that 120 inmates sit for the examination.

“Also, the command has a synergy with NABTEB. Some of the inmates are also under going different vocational training and empowerment