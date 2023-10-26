Navy arrests 8, halts illegal bunkering activities

The Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, said this during the handing over of the suspects to officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at NNS BEECROFT, Apapa, Lagos State.

Oguntuga, who was represented by his Deputy, Capt. Christian Akokota, said that the feat was made possible on Oct. 25, using the Maritime Domain Awareness Facility, the Falcone Eye Alignment.

The commander said that the wooden boat, laden with eight-member crew, over 300 drums, pumping machines and other equipment was prevented from getting to its destination to perpetrate illegal bunkering.

He gave the names of the suspects as Selafei Tito, Seba Hunton, Etieni Abibu, Ahousansou Lawlent, Oke Job, Abel Yede, Matiye Husa and Husa Hungha.

“This illegal activity would have robbed the nation of a huge quantity of products for consumption by Nigerians.

“The timely interception by the patrol team is also commendable, as it prevents disaster associated with illegal handling of these inflatable petroleum products by unscrupulous people, “ the commander said.

Oguntuga said that the proactive response further reveals the Nigerian Navy’s unwavering commitment under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla.

He said that the Navy would remain committed to safeguarding vital resources as well as the effective safety of live and property, particularly within the maritime domain.

“We remain resolute at effective ocean governance by ensuring the full weight of the law is meted on perpetrators of maritime crimes, which is necessary to sustain the economic prosperity of the nation.

“The arrested persons will be properly interrogated to expose their motives and the identities of likely sponsors in the course of the investigation before prosecution,” Oguntuga said.