Woman allegedly kills husband’s mistress’ two-month-old baby in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A 25-year-old woman, identified as Erdoo Ugede, has been arrested for allegedly killing the two-month-old son of her husband’s alleged mistress in Ankyoov, Ikyogbaji Council Ward of Gwer East Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State.

A source in the community disclosed that the tragic incident occurred after the suspect reportedly invited the child’s mother and her baby to live with her in her matrimonial home, despite knowing that the child was fathered by her husband.

According to him, the suspect, who reportedly has no child of her own, had insisted that the woman and her baby move into the family house, a request that raised no suspicion among relatives and neighbours.

“She is legally married to the man but has no child. When she learnt that her husband had a baby with another woman, she requested that both the woman and the baby should come and stay with her. Nobody suspected she had any evil intention,” he said.

The source further explained that the child’s mother had briefly stepped out to a nearby market on the day of the incident, leaving the infant in the care of the suspect.

“While the mother was away, the suspect allegedly struck the baby with an object, killing him. The baby’s cries attracted neighbours who rushed into the house and caught her before she fled,” the source added.

He disclosed that angry youths in the community attempted to take the law into their own hands after the incident, but were restrained by other residents who insisted that the matter be handed over to the police.

“Some youths wanted to lynch her, but others stopped them and alerted the police. Officers from the Aliade Police Division arrived promptly and arrested the suspect before the situation escalated,” the source said.

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet were unsuccessful.