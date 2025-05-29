Navy ship NNS Soroh deactivates 145 illegal refineries, arrests 27 oil thieves in Bayelsa

…Recovers 2.5 Million Litres of Stolen Crude, 1.86 Million Litres of Illegal Diesel

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Soroh, operating under the Naval Central Command, has recorded significant successes in the fight against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism across Bayelsa State between May 2024 and April 2025.

Speaking during a press briefing, the Commanding Officer of NNS Soroh, Commodore Omobamidele Adetokunbo Akinbami, disclosed that the naval base discovered and dismantled 145 illegal refinery sites, intercepted 130 wooden boats, and arrested 27 suspects involved in oil theft and related crimes.

The operations also led to the seizure of 2.5 million litres of stolen crude oil and 1.86 million litres of illegally refined diesel (AGO). Additionally, four militant camps were dismantled, and a significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

“These achievements were the result of sustained patrols, intelligence-led missions, and robust inter-agency collaboration,” Akinbami said, emphasizing the navy’s zero-tolerance stance on economic sabotage.

He highlighted that coordinated security efforts in hotspot areas such as Gbaran, Ingidigba, Biseni, Peremabiri, Foropa, and Okigbene led to the successful raids of pirate camps, arrests of pipeline vandals, and the confiscation of items including vehicles, motorcycles, illegal refining materials, and weapons used by sea robbers.

Beyond kinetic operations, Commodore Akinbami stressed the importance of civil-military relations in winning the hearts and minds of local communities. Under his leadership, NNS Soroh has initiated various outreach programs, notably the Medical and Educational Rhapsody initiatives.

“From Toru-Orua to Ayakoro, and Tombia to Toru-Ebeni, our personnel have delivered free medical services, health education, and humanitarian aid. In Agudama-Epie, our men manually cleared a blocked canal to prevent flooding — a clear example of the Navy’s commitment to public welfare,” he said.

During the flooding season, the base also provided critical support to displaced families, reinforcing the Navy’s humanitarian role in the region.

On media relations, Commodore Akinbami called for strategic collaboration, describing the media as a “force multiplier” in promoting transparency, deterring crime, and enhancing community-based intelligence gathering. While cautioning against leaks of classified data, he advocated for accurate and responsible journalism.

He reaffirmed the base’s commitment to fulfilling its operational mandate under the strategic leadership of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, pledging continued service in safeguarding national assets and maritime stability.