2 US soldiers killed, 1 missing after Iran strikes on Jordan

Two US service members were killed and one went missing in action in Jordan following a barrage of missile and drone strikes from Iran, the Pentagon said Saturday.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the soldiers were killed Friday when US and partner forces “defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks.”
One US service member is missing in action, while four others have been evacuated to Jordanian hospitals, CENTCOM said in a post on X.
AFP
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