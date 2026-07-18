Iran will teach US ‘unforgettable lessons’, says Supreme leader

Mojtaba Khamenei

Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei vowed to teach the US “unforgettable lessons” as renewed hostilities flared on Saturday, saying Washington’s attacks in spite of a framework deal to end the war showed Donald Trump’s signature to be worthless.

“Now that the American enemy seeks to incite war and bear its most serious consequences, it should know that the dear Iranian nation and the axis of resistance have unforgettable lessons to offer it,” he said, in a statement carried by state TV, adding that US violations of the deal “once again demonstrated to everyone the worthlessness of the American president’s signature”.

AFP