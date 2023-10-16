NASS members receive brand new SUVs

By Gift ChapiOdekina

Members of both arms of the National Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives, have started receiving their brand new 2023 model Toyota Land Cruisers worth over N100 million each.

It was learned that female lawmakers were top priority in the distribution of the vehicles, as 12 of them have taken possession of their cars, while principal officers of the two chambers are billed to be the last to take possessio of theirs.

Recall that NASS leadership had revealed plans to purchase 109 2023 model of Toyota Land Cruiser for senators and 2023 Toyota Prado for 360 members of the House of Representatives.

A lawmaker who pleaded anonymity, confirmed to Vanguard yesterday that the House members would start receiving theirs this past weekend.

A member of the House who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said he would be glad to take possession of his SUV as a first time lawmaker.

” I will be glad to receive my own, I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

Reacting to the issue last night, House spokesperson and Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, said in a statement in Abuja: “It is important to make a few clarifications. The vehicles to be allocated to the offices of members are utility operational vehicles tied to their oversight functions in the discharge of their duties in the standing committees. They are not personal vehicles gifted to honourable members.

“For the duration of the 10th assembly 2023 – 2027, the vehicles shall remain the property of the National Assembly. At the expiration of the tenure of the 10th Assembly in 2027, should the extant assets deboarding policy of government still be in place, members may have the option of making payment for the outstanding value of the vehicles to government coffers before they can become theirs, otherwise it remains the property of the National Assembly.

“The public is invited to note that as part of the 10th Assembly’s objective to ensure our integrity and independence, members of the Green Chamber have resolved to maintain a respectable distance from the executive arm of government, especially in issues relating to logistical aspects of oversight functions, including reaching difficult terrains in the country.

“No matter how remote the location is, as long as there are Nigerian citizens living there, they deserve highly mobile representatives who can see first-hand what they are going through, and ensure government interventions, programmes, and policies are carried out effectively. This can only be possible with functional and reliable off-road vehicles.”