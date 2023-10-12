LPPC elevates 58 lawyers to SAN rank

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri,ABUJA

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, LPPC, on Thursday, said it has approved the elevation of 58 lawyers to the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs.

The legal body, which is headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, disclosed that it took the decision to induct the senior lawyers into the Inner Bar, during its 159th Plenary Session.

According to a statement that was made available to newsmen by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Mrs. Hajo Sarki Bello, who is also the Secretary of the LPPC, only one academic applicant, made the list.

She further revealed that during the meeting, four different petitions that were written against some of the Applicants were considered and dismissed as lacking in merit.

“The swearing- in ceremony of the 58 successful Applicant is scheduled to take place on Monday the 27th day of November, 2023,” Mrs. Bello added.

The SAN rank is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

Among privileges the rank confers on lawyers include the honour of not only sitting at the frontrow in court, but equally having their cases called out of turn by judges.

Those to be sworn in as SANs, are: “Felix Ota Offia, Lawrence Bankole Falade, Kingsley Osabuohien Obamogie, Folashade Abosede Alli, Abiola Isiaq Oyebanji, Bomo Olakunle Agbebi, Daniel Osinachi Uruakpa, Oseloka Godwin Osuigwe, Babatunde Adeoye, Babaseyi Sigimund Joseph, Emmanuel Moses Enoidem, Kehinde Olufemi Aina, Ngozi Chido Olehi, Aaron Chileokwu Okoroma, Ibrahim Dalhatu Angulu, Olayiwola Emmanuel Afolabi, Sule Shu’aibu, Abiodun Olanrewaju Olaleru, Alfred Olufemi Atteh, Kazeem Adekunle Sobaloju and Shehu Wada Abdullahi.

Others are; Bamidele Olawoye Ibironke, Oluwaseyilayo Akinkunmi, Funmi Falana, Felix Tamaraudenkemfa Okorotie, Seun Oluwagbenga Ajayi, Friday Ramses Akij Onoja, Agada John Elachi, Bola Rasaq Gold, Paul Kasimanwuna Maduemene, Rafiu Oyeyemi Balogun, Oluwole Aladedoye, Paulyn Osobhase Adhulimen, Jonathan Gunu Taidi, Tochukwu Jude Onyiuke, Olukayode Abraham Ajulo, Christopher Adapar Umar,

chibueze Ogechi Ogbonna, Yemi Adewale M’sbaudeen Adeshina, Omoyemi Lateef Akangbe, Olumide Akinwale Olujinmi, Musa Adamu Aliyu.

As well as; Fidelis Chukwunonye Mbadugha, Onyemaechi Chukwudi Adikwu and Ikechukwu Philip Onuoma, Yakubu Philemon, Johnny Ungwugwaje Agim, Aliyu Lemu Ibrahim, Isaiah Bozimo, Prisca Ozoilesike, Hahaha Dan’asabe Santana, Adedayo Samuel Adedeji, Adeola Oluwaseun Adedipe, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, Musa Ahmed Attah, Ayotunde Foluso Ogunleye, Olayemi Badewole and Prof. Babatunde Adetunji.