Keyamo secures transformative partnership with CAE to boost aviation industry

The Honourable Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, embarked on a momentous working visit to Canadian Aviation Electronics (CAE), a global aviation company renowned for its state-of-the-art flight simulation technologies and training solutions.

This visit, which meticulously aligned with the Minister’s visit to the headquarters of the United Nations Aviation Agency, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), bore witness to a highly successful meeting that is poised to redefine the landscape of the Nigerian aviation industry.

During the visit, Minister Keyamo engaged in productive discussions with CAE’s leadership, paving the way for a groundbreaking partnership that holds the promise of transformative change within the Nigerian aviation sector.

This collaboration is poised to usher in an era of human excellence and innovation, shaping the skies of tomorrow for Nigeria. The envisioned partnership is not only set to elevate the standards of the aviation industry but also to attract substantial investments, propelling Nigeria into a position of prominence within the global aviation landscape.

The Minister’s strategic alliance with CAE marks a pivotal moment in the journey towards a more advanced, efficient, and globally competitive Nigerian aviation sector.

Among the key delegates and participants in this visit were Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu is Director General and Chief Executive Officer (DG/CEO, NCAA)and former Representative of Nigeria at International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Mr Felix Ukeh, Senior Project Consultant World Bank Group, Washington DC; Al Contrino Global Leader, Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, Civil Aviation, CAE, Jeff Wexler, Director of Operations, BMT America, Canadian & USA; and Oleh Kaluzny, Director of Business Development for Africa, CA.