FG re-opens Third Mainland Bridge after repairs

Third Mainland Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Federal Government, yesterday, re-opened the Third Mainland Bridge, after carrying out rehabilitation works on the Bridge.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, had expressed satisfaction with repairs done on the bridge, assuring motorists of a smooth ride till the commencement of comprehensive rehabilitation in January 2024.

However, the road was re-opened to traffic at about 7pm, following completion of the repair work.

The controller, last Thursday, announced a 24-hour closure of the bridge to allow for repairs of some critical portions.

The closure took effect from midnight of Saturday and expected to last till midnight of Sunday to reduce the hardship being faced by motorists.

During the inspection, the controller stopped on various portions between Iyana-Oworo and Adeniji-Adele where remedial repairs had been done on a 9.7-kilometre stretch of the Lagos Island in-bound lane.

She said: “This repair is going to last beyond January; we don’t intend to do any work that will last only one or two months. Even by January, the road will still be good.”

Kesha said that some of the components needed for the comprehensive rehabilitation works were being imported for the emergency repairs to begin.

She explained that what the Federal Ministry of Works had been doing before now was attending to failed portions, adding that the comprehensive rehabilitation would involve total removal and replacement of the asphalt surface.