Ember Months Campaign: FRSC appeals to Lagos govt on infrastructure

Apapa Unit Command Ember months campaign flag off at ECOMOG Park, Mile2, yesterday, Thursday, October 26.

By Willie Samson

THE Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Apapa Unit Command, has kicked off the 2023 Ember months campaign with an appeal to the Lagos State government to construct decent public toilets, install security lights and cameras at Mile Two to prevent an outbreak of diseases and criminal activities around the area.

Speaking at the opening of the campaign at the ECOMOG Park, Mile Two, with the theme “Speed thrills but kills, drive responsibly and avoid overloading”, the FRSC Unit Commander, Assistant Corps Commander, Godwin Ajuonuma described Mile Two as very crucial and strategic to the transportation business in Lagos State and Nigeria in general.

He said: “Mile Two and its environs play host to inter-state and international motor parks, cutting across the famous trans-West Africa routes, Mile Two expressway leads to the two famous Tin-Can and Apapa seaports and other industrial estates which makes Apapa the economic hub of Nigeria.

“Ironically, the roads leading to the Tin-Can and Apapa seaports, are usually blocked with trailers and tankers, thereby denying other road users access to their homes, office and workplaces.

“The drivers of these trucks bath, urinate and openly defecate in the gutter, thereby constituting menace and contributing to environmental pollution and degradation.”

Ajuonuma said the command has over the period collaborated in managing the traffic situation on the inward and outward Mile Two Expressway “as we cannot fold our hands and watch people lose man hours and valued time in traffic gridlock.

“The result of our collective efforts has yielded dividends as the traffic gridlock is gone and residents of Apapa, Kirikiri and Ajegunle now have access to their homes, offices and workplaces.”

He advised the drivers to uphold the dignity of the driving profession bearing in mind that driving is a bond and also a social contract.

“I want to let you understand today that driving is a noble profession and a serious business. As a result, it should be treated as the same: A bond and social contract,” he stated.

He explained that the ember months comprising September, October, November and December are quite distinct and usually characterised by agility and willingness to accomplish set targets and objectives.

He stressed the need for safety consciousness at all times and the adoption of principles of defensive driving while using the road.

He added that they should bear in mind the theme of this year’s campaign which is: “Speed thrills but kills, drive responsibly and avoid overloading.”