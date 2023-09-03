Video: Moment Soun-elect Gandhi Olaoye addresses church members after Makinde selected him

The Soun of Ogbomoso-elect, Prince Afolabi Gandhi Olaoye, has addressed the church he pastors – the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Jesus House, Washington DC, the United States.

Olaoye made the address on Sunday in a video posted on his X page, apologising for any embarrassment he might have caused them on social media.

From Altar to Shrine: I never wanted to be Soun of Ogbomoso- Pastor Ghandi Olaoye. pic.twitter.com/QUDPKhQxou — Olóyè T.D Esq (@BolanleCole) September 3, 2023

This is coming hours after Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde approved his appointment as the Soun-elect of Ogbomosoland.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in the state, Olusegun Olayiwola made this known in a statement on Saturday that the announcement followed the long-drawn processes specified under the law.

“His Excellency congratulates the new Soun-elect on his ascension to the throne of his forebears,” the statement added.

Reacting via viral video, Olaoye said, “Let me apologise to us if there is any embarrassment that you have felt on what is going on on social media. I’m really sorry. I’m very sorry about it.”