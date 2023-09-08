Transfer: Top players who moved to Saudi Arabia this summer

By Enitan Abdultawab

The 2023 summer transfer window in the Saudi Pro League closed on Thursday, with many players moving from top European clubs and leagues to the Middle East.

The signing of Manchester United and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo could be said to be the statement signing that ‘inspired’ other players to move to Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January after leaving Manchester United for the second time.

In June, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced it would control 75 percent of four teams in the league: Al Nassr, Al Ahli, Al Ittihad, and Al Hilal, with a non-profit organization controlling 25 percent.

The takeover by the PIF, which owns an 80 percent stake in Newcastle, proved successful, and players like Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kante became the first high-profile players to join the league.

According to reports, Saudi League clubs spent over €850 million on transfers this summer.

Here is a list of some top players who joined the Saudi Pro League (in no particular order)

Neymar Jnr

Neymar became the world’s most expensive footballer when he joined Paris Saint Germain from Barcelona in 2017 for £200 million. After six seasons at the club, Neymar was set for a return to Barcelona, but the deal fell through.

On August 15, Neymar completed a move to Al Hilal from PSG in an £80 million deal and signed a two-year contract.

Karim Benzema

French forward, Karim Benzema was among the high-profile players that joined the league at the start of the transfer window.

Although he initially denied reports linking him with a move away from the Bernabeu, the 35-year-old joined Al Ittihad in June.

“I had a dream in my head—to sign for Madrid and to end up at Madrid, but sometimes there are other opportunities,” Benzema said after his move.

N’golo Kante

N’golo Kante completed a move to Al-Ittihad after he recovered from an injury-laden season with Chelsea. Upon his return to the Blues late into the 2022–2023 season, Kante could not replicate his ‘usually’ superb form and couldn’t help the team from a 12th-place finish in the league. He will reportedly earn around €100 million at the club.

Riyadh Mahrez

Mahrez was part of the Manchester City squad that won the treble last season, including the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

The Algerian international was also part of the Leicester City side that won the Premier League in 2015. Mahrez joined Al-Ahli for a fee of £30 million and will earn £45 million per year.

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane endured a disappointing campaign towards the end of his Bayern Munchen stint as he had a rift with the team’s management and was immediately touted to be evicted from the team. Mane opted to accept a deal from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr and joins veteran Cristiano Ronaldo in the club.

Roberto Firmino

Another former Liverpool striker, Roberto Firmino, joined Al-Ahli for free after being on the bench for a greater part of his last season at the club. Firmino will earn £326,000 per week at Al-Ahli.

Eduardo Mendy

Mendy fell off the pecking order at Chelsea when Graham Potter took over the reins at Stamford Bridge. The Senegalese goalkeeper had to watch from the bench as Kepa Arizzabalaga reclaimed his place between the sticks. Mendy joined Al-Ahli in June.

Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson formed a part of the Liverpool exodus that moved to the Saudi League. The former Liverpool captain will play under former Liverpool player, Steven Gerrard at El-Ettiqaf.

Ruben Neves

Neves raised a lot of eyebrows when he moved to the league, rejecting offers from Barcelona and a few English clubs.

The Portuguese completed a €55 million move from Wolverhampton Wanderers to join Al Hilal and will reportedly earn about £300,000 per week at the club.

Kalidou Koulibaly

The Senegalese star was among the first set of players signed by Todd Boehly at Chelsea. After one season at the club, the 30-year-old completed a move to Al Hilal.

Others are Marcelo Brozovic (Al Nassr), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Al Hilal), Alex Telles (Al Nassr), Moussa Dembele (Al Ettifaq), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr), and Georginio Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq).