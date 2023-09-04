Transfer: Saudi Chiefs in London over Salah deal

A delegation from the Saudi Pro League arrived in London on Saturday in a bid to persuade Liverpool to sell Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah.

According to the Daily Mail, Al Ittihad are not giving up on their pursuit of the 31-year-old and could submit an offer of £200 million for the Liverpool forward.

Liverpool rejected a £150 million offer for Salah before the close of the European transfer window, with manager Jurgen Klopp insisting the forward is committed to the club.

‘I never had any doubt about his commitment. He is our player and wants to play here,” Klopp said.

Although the summer transfer window in Europe has closed, Saudi Arabian teams have until September 7 to sign players.