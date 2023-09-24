Osun FA partners Blackdrum 360 on streaming services

In its bid to drive successful grassroot programs with latest technologies, Osun State Football Associations have partnered with broadcast technology company Blackdrum 360 Ltd., to help power the streaming service that will be available for fans and scouts for the upcoming grassroots competitions.

With its head office in Lagos and operating beyond the shores of Africa, Blackdrum 360 is a full service production company, designing, producing, and broadcasting live content for global brand leaders will help promote and broadcast Osun FA grassroot matches and its proposed league to fans and stakeholders.

Technically, Osun FA has been adamant that in the upcoming season, watching games for fans will be easier than ever. Blackdrum 360 a company that specializes in producing and distributing content to audiences, has experience in this realm having worked on various projects that are visible online.

According to Osun FA supremo, Sola Fanawopo, bringing Blackdrum 360 into the fold to sign a multi year partnership with us is a good development that we have been working on.

“The technology company will expose our league in a pleasing and robust format to fans, scouts and relevant stakeholders and will further engage fans with visible streaming contents. We are pleased to work with Blackdrum 360, they are renowned for quality streaming services and we are hopeful our various leagues will be promoted by their platform.” Informed Fanawopo.

According to Dr. Emmanuel Odole, the CEO of Blackdrum 360, “grassroot competitions are arguably some of the best platforms that showcase raw talents and it is necessary to make these exploits accessible to fans through connected devices.

“Our partnership with Osun FA is timely and will chart a new direction for sports streaming in Nigeria and Africa. Blackdrum 360 believe we have the right tools and experience to satisfy fans thirst for real-time access to live matches and updates,” he concluded.

Osun FA who recently partnered ‘Thread And Us’ for dynamic and commanding outlook and Data Management Expert ‘Ixdore’ have lined up activities such as State Youth League, Apex League, Osun Women Football League and Osun FA Intercollege Football League among others in its calendar year.