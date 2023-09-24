Imo Security Killing: Politicians should be held responsible – Col Stan-Labo (Rtd)

…says the Governor should carry all stakeholders along regardless of political affiliations.

By Chris Onuoha

Hassan Stan-Labo is a retired Army Colonel with immense operational experience. He is a security expert, Consultant and In-house analyst to media and defense research organisations across the globe. Stan-Labo has been very vocal on security matters in Nigeria and has in many fora, advocated for proper and effective security management in the country and beyond. In this interview with Vanguard, he expressed his views over the killing of security personnel at Ehime-Mbano in Imo State recently. Excerpt:

With the spate of insecurity in Imo State especially with the recent killing and burning of security operatives, what do you think has actually gone wrong with security settings in the State?

The Governor should carry all stakeholders along devoid of political affiliations in his search for solutions to the security challenges in the State. The Labour Party in the State has a wonderful strategy in which by its implementation communities would buy-in and take ownership of security.

You may ask as to why the Governor has not subscribed to this model. It worked successfully under Peter Obi and within six months, Imo State was pronounced the most peaceful State.

If the security operatives responding to distress calls, whether fake or not, can be murdered in such a manner by unknown gunmen, what would be the confidence of the citizens in the State security?

Definitely confidence would be eroded. If a Government that is supposed to be in possession of all instruments of coercion is suffering this level of humiliation and loss emanating from armed non-state actors, it leaves much to be desired.

The Imo governorship election is at the corner and voters’ apathy which INEC had tried to instill in the electorates, through sensitisation would be on test with the killing of security operatives. How will such a situation be managed in Imo State to avoid more problems?

Unfortunately for us as a nation, the same INEC who through its sensitisation programs did a good job on voters’ apathy is the very organisation that rubbished all its laudable effort by not keeping to its promise in the process of result transmission. If there is any form of displayed apathy, blame it partly on INEC. The security situation in the State is not helping matters either. The sitting Governor is still playing politics with the matter. Could this be deliberate?

Labour Party governorship candidate, Senator Athan Achonu who hails from Ehime-Mbano seems to be on the brunt of this recent killing because it happened in his local area. What does that portend to his reputation as the election draws nearer?

Has it been established that the Senator is complicit? What makes us believe that rival opposition parties may not be responsible for the killings within the Senator’s domain, with the intent to blackmail and malign his person? As to what it portends to his reputation, his true character would speak for him.

There was a security re-enforcement that visited the scene after the incident. Record has it that they went on rampage destroying shops and buildings of innocent citizens. Is it really right for state security to descend on innocent people over unknown gunmen attacks?

The question here again is ‘what was the Rule of Engagement (ROE) for the men? What were the directives contained in the Operational Orders (OpO) for the men? Was it a Commissioned officer that led the men? I asked these questions because I thought it ridiculous for the men to have acted as described by you.

What is the way forward for Imo State in this upcoming election?

What I observe in the Imo State situation is that the politicians are desperate, and with such desperation anything is likely to happen. The politicians should be held responsible for the ongoing state of insecurity in the State.

The unpredictable character of INEC further compounds the challenging situation on ground. As to the way forward, all stakeholders must resolve to play according to the rules of the game. Peace must be given a chance.