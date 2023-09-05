IGP deploys Frank Mba, Ciroma, other promoted DIGs, redeploys others

Egbetokun

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun has ordered the posting and redeployment of seven (7) Deputy Inspectors General of police to various departments following the promotion of the senior officers to the rank of DIGs by the Police Service Commission.

Consequently, DIG Bala Ciroma has been redeployed to head the Department of Finance and Administration, DIG Frank Emeka Mba to the Department of Training and Development, and DIG Habu A. Sani to head the Force Intelligence Bureau.

Others are DIG Usman D. Nagogo to Department of Logistics and Supply, DIG Daniel Sokari-Pedro to Department of Information and Communication Technology, DIG Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje to Department of Research and Planning, and DIG Ede Ayuba Ekpeji to head the Department of Operations.

Similarly, the IGP approved the posting of AIG Oladimeji Yomi Olanrewaju as the Force Secretary, AIG Yekini Adio Ayoku is to head the Police Mobile Force, AIG Idris Dabban Dauda is posted to Zone 16 Yenagoa, AIG Oyediran Adesoye Oyeyemi is to head the Police Cooperative, and AIG Benjamin Okolo Nebeolisa to posted as AIG Department of ICT.

A statement by the Force Public Relations, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said the IGP charged the newly posted and redeployed senior officers to entrench professionalism in their respective Departments, Commands, and Formations while prioritizing human security and people-centric policing services.