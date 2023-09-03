Experts reveal how personal, corporate branding impacts national identity

Personal and corporate branding has been linked to national and economic development capable of dispelling depressing narratives and redefining the identity of a country.

Experts in branding and corporate sectors made this known on Saturday in Lagos at a conference organised by The Iconic Brand Awards (TIBA) in partnership with Crystal Edge Professional Services with the theme: ‘Harnessing personal and corporate branding for nation building’.



Branding expert and convener of TIBA, Omobabinrin Osideko, stated that the mission of TIBA is to educate Nigerians on the merits of building themselves into brands capable of impacting them and the country in positive ways.



She stressed that TIBA, over the years, has assisted individuals and corporate organisations to understand that branding have an impact on the national brand and that the national brand has an impact on the global space.



She said that harsh economic realities and policies may discourage people and businesses from sustaining their brands or considering leaving the country. In light of this, she added that those leaving the country leave with talent and resources, which will further diminish the reputation and potential of the country.



“If nobody is blowing our trumpet, we need to blow it ourselves. We need to give ourselves the accolades and spotlight ourselves,” she said. “If we are not talking about the good things we are doing and achieving in Nigeria, the bad ones will overshadow them.”



During the panel section, Olubusola Ajala, lawyer and convener of The Business of Law Conference; Gabriel Ologunwa, founding partner, Plumule Advisory; Sesi Hundeyin, partner, Bloomgate Solicitors; Rosemond Phil-Othihiwa, lawyer and co-founder of Sealed App, expatiated on how personal and corporate branding can lead to national development.



The panellists agreed that the collective identities of Nigerians form the national identity of the country. They noted that it is time Nigerians rebranded themselves and their businesses − if not, the depressing narrative or reputation of the country will linger.



Ologunwa stated that whatever is happening at the national level is a reflection of what is happening at the grassroots and individual levels. He added that identity is what an individual is; communicating that identity is what branding entails.



Phil-Othihiwa said that as much as Nigerians have their negative sides, they also have their positive sides. She stated that in many countries − including the United States and Canada − many shops are established to sell Nigerian products, which is to show that the Nigerian brand, both at the individual and national levels, is doing well.



Ajala noted that due to background, upbringing, and significant emotional experience, many people lack self-awareness and identity, which makes it difficult to understand the concept and benefits of branding. She further noted that if, at the individual level, Nigerians do not know who they are and their abilities and strengths, branding Nigeria and positioning Nigeria for god will be difficult.



Hundeyin said that some of the important things that are needed to build a brand are service and volunteering, which will help one gain knowledge and skills that will give them the confidence to build and sustain their brands and that of their country.



Aderonke Salami, lead consultant of Unicorn HR and recipient of the TIBA Awards, spoke on how being a recipient of the award has helped her connect and network with many people and has also given her the confidence she did not have before to build herself and her brand.



Omolola Ololade, a broadcaster with News Central TV, answered questions on why the media portrays Nigeria in a bad light. She noted that the major media organisations are owned by Western

establishments that do not want to showcase the positive side of Nigeria and Africa. She encouraged Nigerians to consistently showcase their best and engage in transformative ventures.



The project coordinator of TIBA, Bliss Ojeruse, said that selection processes and conferment of the TIBA Awards on individuals and organisations are based on merit and excellence.



Delivering the vote of thanks, Osideko said that the conference was also meant to shed light on the upcoming TIBA Awards ceremony coming up early in November, where individuals, businesses, and organisations who have distinguished themselves by creating unique brands in their respective sectors would be celebrated and awarded prizes.