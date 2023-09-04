DSS frees embattled Ogun council boss

The Department of State Security Service, (DSS) has released the suspended Chairman of Ogun East Local Government, Wale Adedayo.

NAN reports that Adedayo had dragged Gov. Dapo Abiodun before the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) demanding the investigation of the governor over alleged mismanagement of local government funds.

Adedayo who was also suspended by the council’s legislative house, accused Gov Abiodun of withholding the statutory Federal Allocation due to the state’s local governments since 2021.

Following the development, the DSS invited Adedayo for interrogation and when he turned up for the invitation on Friday, he was asked to respond to the petition submitted to the Command by the state government.

It was gathered that part of the petition was that Adedayo was instigating widespread acts of public disturbance and chaos in Ijebu East local government.

The embattled council boss had denied the allegation of instigating acts of public disturbance but the State Security Service decided to detain him due to his refusal to withdraw the allegation leveled against Gov Abiodun.

His incarceration led to various groups and Human rights Lawyer, Femi Falana calling for his release.