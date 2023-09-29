British Council launches programme for creative economy

By Henry Ojelu

The British Council Nigeria has announced the launch of ‘Film Lab Africa’, an innovative accelerator programme designed to empower aspiring filmmakers and TV producers through capacity building initiatives, technical training, mentorship and workshops.

The programme, according to a statement, is a result of collaborative efforts between the British Council Nigeria, industry experts, technical partners from the United Kingdom and Nigeria, as well as governmental and non-profit organisations.

The statement read: Film Lab Africa arrives as a dynamic solution to address the challenges faced by emerging talents in Nigeria’s film and television sector.

“Recognising the immense potential of the country’s creative minds, the British Council aims to cultivate a supportive ecosystem where creative aspirations can thrive and flourish.

“This is more than a program; it is a transformative journey for aspiring filmmakers that showcases them globally. Through comprehensive capacity-building initiatives, technical training, mentorship, workshops and production grants, participants will be equipped with the necessary tools to craft compelling narratives.

“Selected participants will also receive production grants, and be equipped with the necessary tools to craft compelling narratives bolstering the creative economy while fostering a new era of storytelling excellence

“By emphasising mobile phone cinematography, short film production, and the business aspects of the industry, the program creates a pathway to prosperity by unleashing each participant’s unique creative lens using a blend of art and entrepreneurship.

“The launch of Film Lab Africa underscores the British Council’s dedication to supporting Nigeria’s creative economy. With its booming film industry, Nollywood, Nigeria holds the potential to captivate global audiences with its authentic narratives.

“By nurturing local talent and fostering a sustainable film ecosystem, the programme aims to drive economic growth, job creation, and cultural enrichment, positioning Nigeria as a powerhouse of creativity.

“Film Lab Africa will provide participants with opportunities to showcase their work to both local and international audiences.”