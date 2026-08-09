Martins becomes first housemate evicted from BBNaija 11

Martins has become the first housemate to be evicted from the BBNaija Season 11 reality show.

The housemate’s journey came to an end during the latest eviction show after spending the opening weeks competing for the N160 million grand prize.

Martins’ eviction marks the first major departure from the BBNaija Season 11 house, with the remaining housemates now facing increased pressure as the competition progresses.

The eviction also means that Martins will no longer be eligible to compete for the grand prize, while the remaining contestants continue their quest to emerge as the winner of the season.

Season 11, themed around intense competition and unpredictable twists, has already featured secret missions, punishments and other developments designed to test the housemates.

With Martins out of the competition, attention will now shift to the remaining housemates as the race for the N160 million prize continues.

Vanguard News