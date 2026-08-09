Super Falcons lose automatic World Cup ticket after 1-0 defeat to Cameroon

Nigeria’s Super Falcons suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Cameroon after Nyadjou’s 19th-minute goal proved decisive in their WAFCON 2026 encounter.

Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina was instrumental in securing the victory, producing eight saves as Nigeria repeatedly searched for an equaliser.

The Super Falcons created several opportunities but were unable to find a way past Bihina, who stood firm throughout the contest to preserve Cameroon’s lead.

The defeat means Nigeria will not automatically qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil through the WAFCON route.

Only the four teams that reach the semi-finals of the African championship will secure direct qualification for the World Cup.

Nigeria, as one of the defeated quarter-finalists, will instead enter the African play-offs alongside the other three quarter-final losers.

The winner of that play-off route will have the opportunity to progress to the inter-confederation play-offs for another chance to secure a place at the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Therefore, while the Super Falcons’ World Cup hopes remain alive, they now face a more difficult route to Brazil.

The 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup is scheduled to take place in Brazil.

Vanguard News