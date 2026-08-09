INEC extends deadline for submission of nominations for state elections to August 11

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for the submission of the list of candidates for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections for the 2027 general elections to Aug. 11.

Mr Mohammed Haruna, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information Voter Education Committee, announced the extension in a statement in Abuja.

Haruna noted that the extension of the deadline for the upload of nominations onto the commission’s dedicated portal followed appeals by political parties.

“The submission window, which, according to the revised timetable and schedule of activities for the general elections, was originally scheduled to close on Saturday, Aug. 8, has been extended to Tuesday, Aug. 11.

“The extension follows growing appeals by political parties for additional time to complete the process,” he said.

Haruna also notified voters who applied for replacement of lost, damaged or defaced permanent voter cards (PVCs) that the window to print downloadable copies of their cards would expire by midnight of Aug. 9.

This, according to him, is to allow the commission to compile the data of downloaded PVCs for final statistics of the total PVCs collected ahead of the Aug. 15 Osun governorship election.

He recalled that PVC collection in Osun was held at the registration area (RA) level from July 22 to July 28.

“Owing to complaints of large crowds and difficulties encountered by voters at collection centres, the commission approved an extension of RA-level collection to July 31, before collection moved to LGA level, running from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7.

“The commission also wishes to state that replacement of downloadable PVCs has been made available to voters in Odo-Otin and Ife Central local government areas whose cards were carted away by hoodlums who invaded the two centres.

“The commission reiterates that the stolen cards cannot be used to vote,” he said.

Haruna reassured the people of Osun of INEC’s readiness to conduct a free, fair, credible and inclusive governorship election on Aug. 15.