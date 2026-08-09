Gumi urges Islamic scholars to join politics, seek elective offices

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has urged Islamic scholars across the country to participate actively in politics and seek elective and appointive positions.

Gumi made the call in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored by our correspondent, arguing that Islam does not prohibit Islamic scholars, or Ulama, from participating in politics or governance.

He said the involvement of Islamic scholars in politics could contribute to greater emphasis on morality, accountability and responsible leadership.

According to him, “there is nothing in Islam that prevents an Islamic scholar from participating in politics or occupying a political office.”

The cleric said Ulama had responsibilities that extended beyond their traditional religious roles, including contributing to the development and leadership of society.

Gumi argued that Islamic scholars could provide effective leadership because of their religious training, knowledge of Islamic principles and emphasis on accountability before God.

He said leaders guided by faith and moral values would be more conscious of their responsibilities to the people.

The cleric therefore encouraged Islamic scholars to consider participating in politics and contesting elective positions instead of leaving the political space exclusively to professional politicians.

He maintained that political leadership should not be regarded as the exclusive preserve of professional politicians, stressing that Islamic scholars, like other citizens, had a role to play in shaping society and providing leadership when given the opportunity.