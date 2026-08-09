Cameroon have become the latest country to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup after defeating Nigeria’s Super Falcons 1-0 in their WAFCON 2026 quarter-final clash on Sunday.

The Indomitable Lionesses secured their place in the semi-finals with the victory, which also guaranteed them a ticket to next year’s World Cup in Brazil.

The 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations serves as Africa’s qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The four teams that reach the WAFCON semi-finals will earn Africa’s direct World Cup tickets.

Cameroon join Algeria and Morocco as the African nations to have secured World Cup qualification so far.

Algeria and Morocco booked their places after reaching the WAFCON semi-finals on Saturday.

Brazil will host the 2027 tournament, while qualification across the other confederations is being completed through their respective continental competitions.

Full list of countries qualified for 2027 Women’s World Cup

Host:

Brazil

AFC:

Australia

China PR

Japan

Korea DPR

Korea Republic

Philippines

CAF:

Algeria

Cameroon

Morocco

Concacaf:

None for the moment

CONMEBOL:

Argentina

Colombia

OFC:

New Zealand

UEFA:

Denmark

France

Germany

Spain

More countries are expected to join the list as qualification campaigns across the different confederations reach their conclusion.

The 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be staged in Brazil and will feature an expanded 32-team field.

Vanguard News