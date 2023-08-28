Why Buhari was torn between duty, morality —Powell

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari

By Dickson Omobola

A reformative author, Paul Powell, has disclosed how former President Muhammadu Buhari was torn between duty and morality while he was both military Head of State and civilian President of Nigeria.

Powell’s new book titled ‘Conversation with Muhammadu Buhari’s Conscience’, will be available for readers today.

The book engaged Buhari’s conscience to uncover the underlying motivations behind the General’s significant choices as both a military and democratically elected leader,

In a statement by its publishers, the book explores former Buhari’s tenure as a military head of state from 1983 to 1985 to his role as the democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023.

The book, in an attempt to offer a balanced insight, features contributions from both defenders and critics of his administration.

The statement reads: “Prepare for an eye-opening journey through the relentless battle of wills faced by former President Muhammadu Buhari when he navigated his leadership of Nigeria.

“Author, Paul Powell takes readers on an intimate exploration of the conflicts between Buhari and his moral compass. This compelling book delves deep into the psyche of a leader torn between duty and morality, shedding light on the monumental decisions that shaped the lives of over 200 million Nigerians.

“From Buhari’s tenure as a military head of state from 1983 to 1985 to his role as the democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023, this book unravels the intricate dance between power and conscience. Powell’s encounters with Buhari’s conscience provide unique insights into the motivations behind the leader’s landmark decisions.

“With chapters such as ‘Buhari’s Conscience, the Unseen Navigator,’ ‘The Cabal’s Shadow,’ and ‘Eight Years of Simmering Tensions With Tinubu,’ readers will be captivated by the exploration of the perils of a blunted conscience, the influence on Buhari’s ethical and moral standards, and the available options for society to rein in leaders who fall below societal expectations.”

“Additionally, the book offers a roller coaster of emotions in the chapter assessing the Buhari Presidency, featuring compelling justifications from both defenders and critics of the administration. Prominent figures such as Shehu Sani, el-Rufai, Peter Obi, Aliko Dangote, Garba Shehu, Dele Momodu, and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala contribute their perspectives, creating a balanced and thought-provoking analysis. To secure copies, readers can pre-book the digital version or order the print version in paperback or hardcover on Amazon.”