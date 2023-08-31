UniJos denies increasing charges on certificate collection

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Management of the University of Jos has issued a disclaimer on the information being circulated on social media that the University has placed extra charges on the collection of certificates from the University with effect from September 2023.

The fake message shared on the different social media platforms read, “If you know that you graduated from Unijos from 1900-date, run and go and collect your certificate before 30th August to avoid paying ridiculous certificate price. It is 5,700 now but will be increased to 25k by September.”

But the Senior Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications of the University, Abdullahi Abdullahi said the information is false in its entirety.

His words, “It has come to the attention of Management of the University of Jos that a misleading piece of information is being circulated on various social media platforms regarding speculation on the alleged imposition of extra charges for the collection of certificates from the University with effect from September 2023. Management wishes to clarify that these claims are entirely false and should be disregarded.

“Management wishes to further state that the charges for collecting certificates remain unchanged as the University has not implemented any new fees or increased the existing charges. Management again assures that any future revision in charges will be formally communicated to all Students, Alumni and the public through the University’s official channels.”

While urging members of the public to ignore any such rumours or misinformation, especially on social media, he advised citizens to “always confirm any official notifications and authentic updates from the University through its website www.unijos.edu.ng or its Radio Station ICE FM 96.1 and other traditional media channels.”