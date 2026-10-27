Nasarawa 2027: Ex-IGP Adamu raises alarm over PVC buying

Former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has raised concerns over alleged vote-buying and the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from women to prevent them from voting in the 2027 Nasarawa State governorship election.

Adamu spoke in Doma Local Government Area while responding to his endorsement as the preferred governorship candidate by the Alago nation.

He alleged that some political actors were buying voters’ cards to suppress participation in the election, urging residents not to surrender their PVCs for money.

“Those who don’t have people following them are collecting cards in the hands of women; they are buying so as to stop them from coming out to vote,” he said.

He urged anyone whose PVC had been collected to retrieve it and encouraged eligible voters to turn out on election day with their cards.

“Everyone should not agree to sell their card, and everyone should come out on election day with their card,” the former police chief said.

The endorsement was announced at a rally organised by the Alago Support Group for Adamu, who is seeking to govern Nasarawa State in 2027.

He expressed appreciation to the group for its support, saying the endorsement had strengthened his confidence in his political ambition.

Adamu also thanked God for what he described as progress in his political journey, adding that the support from the Alago community was encouraging.

He said his ambition was driven by the need to improve the welfare of ordinary residents, particularly vulnerable people who, according to him, had been neglected under the present situation.

“Our coming out for this election is for the common people. We came out for the common man, to see that the common man does not suffer the way they are suffering now,” he said.

Adamu pledged to prioritise education, healthcare and security if elected governor, promising to pursue improvements in public services and create safer communities.

“We will put people’s lives first, to see that education with quality is given to our people, health with quality our people have obtained, and the issue of security, we will see that everyone will find peace, so that people can return to their homes to sleep without any fear,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the Alago Support Group and other supporters for their commitment to his aspiration, saying he hoped to secure victory in the 2027 election.

The former IGP’s allegation of PVC collection and vote-buying was not accompanied by specific details of those allegedly involved.