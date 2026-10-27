Video: ‘Please, don’t forget your children and I’ – Toluwanisings’ wife breaks down at Tribute Night

Akanbi Elizabeth, the widow of late gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, broke down in tears while paying tribute to her husband at a memorial event in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In a video from the tribute night held at Jogor Centre on Tuesday, Elizabeth struggled to complete her speech as she became overwhelmed with emotion while remembering her late husband.

“Toluwanisings, my dear husband. I will forever miss you. Please do not forget your children and I,” she said.

Several gospel artistes attended the event to honour the late singer, including Adeyinka Alaseyori, Esther Igbekele, Laolu Gbenjo, Akintayo Akinwande, SB Live, Bidemi Olaoba, Mr Gbera, Peterson Okopi and Sarah Apekeola.

Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin was also among the celebrities present at the memorial.

Toluwanisings died in Ibadan on October 14, 2026, after reportedly slumping. His death has since generated controversy over allegations that efforts to obtain emergency medical care for him were unsuccessful, disagreements over his burial arrangements

and calls for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Following his death, the singer’s personal assistant, Babadunni Gbolabo, alleged that efforts to secure emergency medical treatment took him to between seven and eight hospitals in Ibadan.

The allegations sparked public concern about access to emergency medical services and the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

The controversy surrounding his death has also extended to his burial arrangements, with disagreements emerging between his widow and members of his paternal family over where he should be laid to rest.

Meanwhile, the singer’s grandmother, Sabitiyu Olayemi, alleged that he neglected her for years, adding to the family-related controversies that emerged after his death.

Vanguard News