2027: INEC flags questionable voter registration, probes AI-generated photo claims

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on Tuesday said it flagged a number of questionable registration records during the physical display of the preliminary register of voters, and has begun reviewing them.

It added that currently investigating reports of suspected artificial intelligence-generated photographs in the register published on its website.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Malam Mohammed Kudu Haruna, said the Commission “has noted public concerns and reports circulating on social media regarding suspected AI-generated photographs appearing in the Preliminary Register of Voters recently published on its website.”

The Commission said the online register was not a new or altered document. “The register published online on 26 October 2026 is the same preliminary register physically displayed at Registration Areas (RAs) nationwide from 9th to 15th October 2026 as part of the Display, Claims and Objections exercise,” the statement said.

It explained that the questionable records had already been picked up at that stage.

“During the physical display, a number of questionable registration records were identified and flagged for further examination. The Commission commenced the process of reviewing these records and taking appropriate corrective action in accordance with established procedures,” it stated.

INEC added that what Nigerians can see online is the version before any of those corrections. “The online publication represents the original preliminary register and does not reflect all ongoing data-cleanup activities,” the Commission said.

It stressed that the document was never meant to be the final word on who is eligible to vote.

“It is important to emphasize that the preliminary register is not the final certified register. The Display, Claims and Objections exercise is specifically intended to facilitate public scrutiny, identify inaccuracies and irregularities, and enable appropriate corrections before certification,” the statement said.

On the suspicious photographs, the Commission said it was looking into how they got into the register in the first place. “The Commission is also examining the circumstances surrounding the suspicious photographs, including possible technical or procedural lapses, and will take appropriate action based on verified findings,” it said.

INEC also acknowledged the citizens and stakeholders who raised the alarm. “The Commission appreciates the vigilance of citizens and stakeholders who have brought these concerns to public attention. Such scrutiny contributes to the process of improving the accuracy and integrity of the register,” the statement read.

It assured the public that proven irregularities would not be swept aside. “The Commission assures Nigerians that verified irregularities will be addressed through the applicable procedures,” it said.

The Commission said the work would be completed before the final register is certified. “INEC remains committed to completing the necessary verification, adjudication, and data-cleanup processes ahead of the scheduled certification of the final Register of Voters on 15th December 2026,” Haruna said.