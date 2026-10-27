Benue police arrest 60-year-old man over defilement of minor

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records other breakthroughs

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has arrested a 60-year-old man over the alleged defilement of a 10-year-old girl in Igumale, Ado Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP, Cletus Nwadiogbu, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists on the security situation and operational achievements recorded by the command in October 2026.

According to him, the incident was reported to the police on October 13, prompting the arrest of the suspect, while the victim was taken for medical examination and necessary treatment.

Nwadiogbu said, “the Command recorded an arrest in an alleged defilement case reported on 13th October 2026 in Igumale, Ado Local Government Area, involving a 10-year-old girl.

“A 60-year-old suspect was arrested, while the victim was taken for medical examination and necessary treatment. Investigation is ongoing, and the Command will ensure that the matter is handled in accordance with the law, with the privacy and welfare of the victim protected.”

The Police Commissioner added that the case was among several serious offences being investigated by the command as part of efforts to protect vulnerable persons and bring suspected offenders to justice.

He also disclosed that “the Command rescued 29 kidnapped victims during the period under review through intelligence-led operations and collaboration with other security agencies and community-based security groups.”

According to him, “four passengers abducted after a commercial vehicle was attacked along Uzer Village axis of Ayilamo-Tse-Abi Road in Logo LGA on October 5 were rescued following a joint operation involving the police, Operation Whirl Stroke, Benue State Civil Protection Guards and local hunters.”

The Commissioner said “17 farmers were also rescued from Tse-Acha and Tse-Wuam communities in Bamun Village, Tombo District, Logo LGA, on October 7, while eight kidnapped victims, including a Reverend Father, were rescued in Ohimini LGA following their abduction along the Ugbokolo-Ajegbe-Awume Road on October 13.”

He disclosed that “the Command also arrested 34 foreign nationals during separate operations, comprising 16 Cameroonians apprehended in Otukpo LGA on October 9 and 18 Nigeriens intercepted at Orokam on October 22.”

He said investigations were ongoing to establish their immigration status and circumstances of movement.

Nwadiogbu further reported the arrest of suspects in separate operations against cultism, unlawful possession of firearms and violent crimes, with seven locally fabricated firearms and 16 rounds of ammunition and cartridges recovered during the period under review.

The Commissioner also disclosed that one suspected bandit was neutralised during an encounter involving personnel of Operation Zenda Joint Task Force along Amaafu-Abaji Road in Katsina-Ala LGA on October 2, while a locally fabricated firearm was recovered.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and provide credible information to security agencies, stressing that public cooperation was essential to preventing crime and protecting lives and property across the state.

CP Nwadiogbu expressed gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, for his continued support and commitment to strengthening policing operations and ensuring the safety of lives and property across the country.

He also appreciated the Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, for his constant support to the command and commitment to peace, security and stability in the state, while acknowledging the contributions of other security agencies, community leaders, local vigilantes and members of the public whose cooperation continues to support efforts to maintain law and order.