Kidnappers abduct six in Kaduna  

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Suspected kidnappers have abducted six persons during an attack on Nuru Suraj Estate in the Millennium City area of Kaduna metropolis on Tuesday morning.

The attackers were said to have invaded the estate early in the morning, shooting sporadically and throwing residents into panic as they scrambled for safety.

Sources in the area disclosed that the suspected kidnappers gained access to the estate through its second gate before carrying out the abduction.

A resident, who identified herself as Maman Hamid, said her house was close to those of the victims, adding that the attackers arrived at the estate and began shooting, causing fear among residents.

According to her, the assailants exploited the second entrance to gain access to the estate before whisking away the victims to an unknown destination.

The circumstances surrounding the abduction, including the identities of the victims and whether any contact had been established with their families, were not immediately clear as of the time of filing this report.

The incident has renewed concerns over the security situation in Millennium City, an area of Kaduna metropolis that has witnessed previous attacks by suspected kidnappers.

A few weeks ago, suspected kidnappers reportedly invaded another part of Millennium City and abducted several persons, raising fresh concerns among residents over the recurrence of such attacks in the area.

Efforts to obtain a reaction from the Kaduna State Police Command were unsuccessful as the command had yet to react to the latest incident as of the time of filing this report.