Two fun seekers from Lagos drowned in Ogun river

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Two fun seekers from Lagos State have drowned in a river at Itori, in Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State while swimming after a church programme in the the town.

The two persons identified as Femi Akinola “m” aged 32years of Odo Eran Itire in Lagos and Tunde Falade “m” aged 35years of Kola Alagbado, also in Lagos, were swept away on Monday evening by a heavy tidal wave.

The victims who were members of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Onikoko via Itori had attended the inauguration of the church in Itori area on Sunday, but in the evening of the following day, they left the church premises for a nearby river to swim and got drowned in the process.

Although divers moved in to rescue them from the heavy tides and rushed the two to a Health Center in Itori, where they were confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.

A grieving member of the Church, one Adebayo Adeosun, reported the incident to the Police at about 18:30pm on Monday, that some boys numbering about seven who came from Lagos on Sunday for his Church inauguration were drowned in a river.

The Police Spokesperson in Ogun State, SP Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident said that a Divisional Police Officer(DPO) CSP Olayemi Jacob detailed his team to the scene where the remains of the two were evacuated.

Odutola noted that preliminary investigation revealed no marks of violence on them and no foul play suspected, stressing that their remains have been evacuated to Ifo General Hospital, for autopsy reports and later deposited in the same morgue.

Odutola quoted the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Alamutu, as extending the Police deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time, assuring that the Command remains committed to promoting public safety and preventing such tragedies in the future.

She however warned restive youths to steer clear of rivers whose depth or tides they cannot ascertain.